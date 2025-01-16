Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after buying an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after buying an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

