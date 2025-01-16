Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences Trading Up 10.0 %
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senti Biosciences
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.