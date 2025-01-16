Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Senti Biosciences Trading Up 10.0 %

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,567. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.42. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

