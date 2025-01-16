Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Sera Prognostics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 533.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $88,389.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,628.56. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 14,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $105,004.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,425.43. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,835 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

