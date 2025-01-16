Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 137,200 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 8.45% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 26,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,063. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

