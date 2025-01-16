Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shengfeng Development Stock Performance
Shares of SFWL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Shengfeng Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
