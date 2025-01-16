Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Expands By 47.2%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

ATXG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,910. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Addentax Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

