Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines By 18.6%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 39,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,055. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

