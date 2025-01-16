Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Increases By 32.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 634,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZF remained flat at $29.38 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.