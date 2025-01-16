Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Increases By 32.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 634,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASAZF remained flat at $29.38 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.