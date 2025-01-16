Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Expands By 37.5%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.0 days.
Barco Price Performance
BCNAF stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Barco has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.
Barco Company Profile
