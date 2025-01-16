Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Drops By 38.8%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BCLI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 43,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,270. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCLI

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.