Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Decreases By 21.3%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Chart Industries stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.62. 383,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $216.91.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 248.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $733,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.