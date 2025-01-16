Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Rises By 93.7%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,308,100 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,270.3 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

