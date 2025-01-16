Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Rises By 93.7%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,308,100 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,270.3 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
About China Eastern Airlines
