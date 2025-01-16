Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Expands By 38.4%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
CDEFF remained flat at C$11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.19.
About Credito Emiliano
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credito Emiliano
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.