Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Expands By 38.4%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF remained flat at C$11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.19.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

