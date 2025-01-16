Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 129.9%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 71,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

