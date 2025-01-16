Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases By 84.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 556,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,190. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

