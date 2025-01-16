Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Grows By 135.1%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,693. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

