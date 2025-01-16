Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Increases By 68.9%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 55,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,232. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -4.33.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

