Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Grows By 113.9%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
