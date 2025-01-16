Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Grows By 113.9%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.