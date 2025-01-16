Short Interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Grows By 114.3%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hitek Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 85,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Hitek Global has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

