Short Interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Grows By 114.3%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hitek Global Price Performance
Hitek Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 85,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Hitek Global has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
Hitek Global Company Profile
