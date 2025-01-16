Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Decreases By 22.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.10. Illumina has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

