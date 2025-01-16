Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Expands By 109.9%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPXXW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 7,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,100. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
