Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rises By 100.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

ISBA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.02. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Isabella Bank

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.