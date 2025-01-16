Short Interest in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Increases By 37.5%

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 880,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

