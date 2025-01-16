Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Declines By 14.3%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

MLLUY stock remained flat at $3.81 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $15.89 billion during the quarter.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

