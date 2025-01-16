Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 17.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.59. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.