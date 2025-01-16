Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 17.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.59. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.