Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 17.7%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.59. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

