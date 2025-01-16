Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Drops By 14.4%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,681,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 7,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 703.3 days.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,442. Santos has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

