Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Drops By 14.4%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,681,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 7,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 703.3 days.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,442. Santos has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.
About Santos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.