Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Drops By 15.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,623.0 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $41.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Get Square Enix alerts:

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.