Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Drops By 15.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,623.0 days.
Square Enix Price Performance
Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $41.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.
About Square Enix
