Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Grows By 45.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

SLNG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 10,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

