Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 179.3%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 148,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,814. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3391 per share. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

