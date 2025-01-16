Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Grows By 180.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 20.97. 19,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 18.52 and a 52-week high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The company had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

