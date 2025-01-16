Short Interest in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Rises By 42.2%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,248.14. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,041 shares of company stock worth $35,917,673 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.