Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 46.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
