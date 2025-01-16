Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 46.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

