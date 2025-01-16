Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Rises By 34.6%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 883,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $27.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,320.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,220. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $1,025.01 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,305.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.