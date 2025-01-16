Short Interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Decreases By 15.6%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.5 %

TNL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

