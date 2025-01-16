Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Decreases By 18.5%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

