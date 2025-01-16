Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Decreases By 18.5%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VinFast Auto Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.