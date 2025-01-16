Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 42.9%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRP opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
