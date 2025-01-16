SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

