SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEA stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

