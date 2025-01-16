SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

