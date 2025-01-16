Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.96. Silicom has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicom stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Silicom worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

