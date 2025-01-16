SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 154,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

