SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 154,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
