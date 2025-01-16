SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 14,622,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,953,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 163.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

