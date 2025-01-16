Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 4.1 %

About Sotherly Hotels

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

