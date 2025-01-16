Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $252.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

