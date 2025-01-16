Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,393 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 465.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 713,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PCT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

