SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 100,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

