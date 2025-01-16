SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,619,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,448,881 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.65.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 496,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

