SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 82,178 shares.The stock last traded at $62.67 and had previously closed at $62.67.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $838.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

