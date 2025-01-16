SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 619,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,343,417 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

