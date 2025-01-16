SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

